Local gun store owner promotes gun safety by offering free gun locks at establishment

HORN LAKE, Miss. - A Mid-South gun store owner is pushing for gun safety, days after a 12-year-old accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old sister in Horn Lake.
FOX13 discovered Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Guns owner Danny Metcalf makes sure any gun owner who needs a lock can get one in his store.
Metcalf said he has always given away free gun locks at his establishment, but he said people rarely take them.
“We offer free gunlocks, we keep them here at the front counter, plus we have some back there in the back,” he said.
“People want a gun with safety and I try to tell them it is not going to stop a child from pulling a trigger. If you can knock the safety off, you can pull the trigger. You have got to lock the gun up or put it in a safe place.”
Metcalf said that all new guns, by law, come with a gunlock, but he also offers them free to anyone who comes in the store.
