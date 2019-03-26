0 Local gun store workers reflect on nationwide bump stock ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The bump stock ban went into effect across the country on Tuesday. Bump stocks enable semi-automatic rifles to mimic machine gun fire.

As of Tuesday, owning a bump stock could result in fines up to 10 years in prison.

The ban was called after a gunman used rifles with bump stocks to kill more than 50 people at a concert in Las Vegas in 2017.

The difference between buying a rifle and buying bump stock is the rifle comes with paperwork and a background check – but bump stock does not.

“There’s no trace. It’s crazy that they’re doing away with them – but it’s no trace,” said Derek Hines from Horn Lake.

Hines has been working for Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Gun in Horn Lake for seven years. He’s sold a lot of guns, so he shared with us that bump stocks have no serial numbers.

That means there isn’t a way to track them or who made them. He thinks that would make the ban tough to enforce.

“It’s pointless in my opinion,” Hines said.

He said buying a bump stock would not require the buyer to fill out anything or pass a background check.

“There’s no paperwork on a bump stock. It’s a regular sale and out the door,” Hines said.

While bump stocks are illegal now, there’s something still on the market called a binary trigger. It basically does the same thing.

Danny Metcalf, who also works at Bullfrog Corner, said, “The binary trigger is faster when you have a bump stock. It only works off the pressure you put on it. The binary trigger works when you pull the trigger and when you let off. It doubles your speed and firing power,” Metcalf said.

Binary triggers are just as easy to put on a semiautomatic rifle as a bump stock.

Some legislators are calling for the banning of binary triggers, too.

