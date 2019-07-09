0 Local health experts urging people to limit outdoor time during heat advisory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Health experts are warning people to limit their outdoors time with the heat advisory in effect.

FOX13 spoke with the Shelby County Fire Department about the number of heat-related emergency calls crews responded to so far.

Brent Perkins with SCFD told us his crews responded to three hear related calls since July 2nd.

Emergency crews said the numbers could increase in the coming days. That’s why first responders want YOU to drink plenty of water.

Shandra Phillips has been making a living for the past four years selling socks and hats. She sells her products outside on the corner of Poplar and Cleveland in Memphis.

“This is what I got to do to keep a roof over my head... it helps pay my rent and my tithes and offering,” Phillips said.

With a heat index reaching nearly 109, Phillips is taking extra steps to stay safe while making a living in unbearable temps.

“My hat helps me out a great deal because that sun is going to come through the trees,” Phillips explained.

The Shelby County Fire Department is urging everyone working outdoors to stay hydrated a day in advance.

“That’s why I try to get out here early in the morning,” Phillips said. She gets out here every day at 6:00 a.m.

Emergency workers said most of the calls they responded to this month were from people feeling disoriented because they were getting sick from the heat.

FOX13 noticed a number of people seeking shade. It’s something Phillips depends on every day.

As a reminder, the City of Memphis just opened the after-hours cooling center. It and will run each night until Friday morning. The address is 4376 Horn Lake Road.

