Local high school closed Tuesday due to heating issues

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School will be closed on Tuesday. 

    The school says a heating malfunction will force the school to close at 9:45 a.m. on Monday.

    School officials told FOX13 it was a boiler issue, and it has since been fixed. But, things are still not ready for students to return to classes. 

    The building is still too cold. 

