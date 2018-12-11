Local high school closed Tuesday due to heating issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School will be closed on Tuesday.
The school says a heating malfunction will force the school to close at 9:45 a.m. on Monday.
School officials told FOX13 it was a boiler issue, and it has since been fixed. But, things are still not ready for students to return to classes.
The building is still too cold.
