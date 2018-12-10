  • Local high school closing early after heating malfunction

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School will be closing early today.

    The school says a heating malfunction will force the school to close at 9:45 a.m.

    According to MLK Prep, the maintenance team is currently working to fix the issue.

    Families will be updated when more details are released.

