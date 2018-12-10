Local high school closing early after heating malfunction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School will be closing early today.
The school says a heating malfunction will force the school to close at 9:45 a.m.
According to MLK Prep, the maintenance team is currently working to fix the issue.
Families will be updated when more details are released.
