Local high school director accused of kissing, touching students

HOUSTON, Tenn. - The State's Department of Child Services is investigating allegations in Germantown that the former Houston High School choir teacher kissed and touched students inappropriately.
Trending stories:
- Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple
- Woman kills husband's mistress then shoots herself in 'calculated, planned attack,' police say
- Man steals electricity with spoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
William Rayburn was suspended without pay on Apr. 11, according to a letter to Rayburn from Jason Manuel, Superintendent of Germantown Municipal School District.
Manuel said school officials received complaints from parents and students, claiming Rayburn kissed students, "inappropriately touched students," and "made inappropriate comments to students," according to the letter to the former choir teacher.
A spokesperson for DCS's "Special Investigations Unit" confirmed the investigation to FOX13 Thursday. The investigation will take up to 60 days to complete.
DCS said it may consult with law enforcement to determine if Rayburn will face criminal charges. As of right now, Rayburn has not been charged with a crime.
FOX13's Kristin Leigh is gathering details from school officials, and reviewing Rayburn's personnel file. She will have a full report on the investigation on FOX13 News at 5:00.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}