0 Local high school director under investigation for assaulting student

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A local choir teacher, who is already under investigation for kissing and touching students inappropriately, is now facing more issues.

William Rayburn, a choir teacher at Houston High School, is now under investigation by the Germantown Police Department after a student said she was assaulted by him.

Rayburn was suspended without pay on Apr. 11, according to a letter to Rayburn from Jason Manuel, Superintendent of Germantown Municipal School District after he was alleged of touching and kissing students.

Manuel said school officials received complaints from parents and students, claiming Rayburn kissed students, "inappropriately touched students," and "made inappropriate comments to students," according to the letter to the former choir teacher.

Now, Rayburn is under investigation after a student told police she was walking down a narrow hallway at Houston High School alongside Rayburn when he pushed her against the wall with his stomach.

The Germantown Police Captain, Mike Fisher, released this statement about the recent allegations of Rayburn:

"Mr. Rayburn has not been arrested nor are there any charges pending. We are conducting an investigation into the allegations and only after the investigation is complete will a decision be made regarding charges, if any."

