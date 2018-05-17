Local high school dismissing early due to air conditioning outage

Students at one local school will be leaving class several hours early because of the lack of air conditioning.
We are dismissing Sheffield HS at 10:30am due to an air conditioning outage. Buses will be arriving for bus riders. Staff will remain on campus until all students leave campus safely.— Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) May 17, 2018
