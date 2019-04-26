Local high school hosts annual peace rally for students and community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - WestWood High School held its 4th annual “Let There Be Peace” rally today, which involves high, middle and elementary schools.
School leaders told FOX13 that community leaders’ attendance and graduation rates have increased attendance and graduation rates.
About 300 students were in attendance for Friday's rally. FOX13 was told it was started four years ago by Principal Julia Calloway four years ago.
“Our students have been working for four years to try to bridge the gap then and the community to understand ways to have more interaction with their neighbors and to have more peaceful pathways for dissolving conflict,” Calloway said.
Dajea Horton, a senior, told FOX13 the rally and community support it has created over the years has changed how the school and community are perceived.
She said both have gotten rid of the negative perceptions she does not care for.
“I really don’t, because when I go home I look on Facebook or news apps, I don’t feel like we should be looked at like that,” Horton said.
Horton shared with FOX13 the message for today and the days to come.
“The message to the community is to come together as a whole and just let there be peace it’s right there,” she said.
More than 300 students participated today.
It was initially going to be in March, but they had problems getting the permit for the parade.
