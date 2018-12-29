0 Local high school marching band to perform in annual Rose Bowl parade

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - Their opportunity of a lifetime was almost ruined by delayed flights.

The Munford High School marching band is one of a handful of American high school bands playing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

Severe weather in Dallas kept a big group of them in Texas for more than a day. It took a lot of calls and tweets to people in high places to coordinate the return.

Now, these kids will have all the practice time they need to represent the Mid-South at the Rose Bowl.

“We don’t want these kids to miss out. They worked so hard for 2 years,” said Tom Combs of the Munford Band Booster Club.

Two years of hard work was almost gone after an extended stay at the Dallas International Airport.

Combs said they spent over a day there.

“We spent roughly 25 hours at the airport,” he said.

Strong storms over Texas prompted the delays. Munford's group with the Houston layover was delayed a few hours, but the 75 band members in Dallas almost didn't make it.

They would've missed key events and practices.

“Those 75 students play a critical role in our field show and in the parade itself,” Combs said. “American Airlines basically was telling us the earliest they could get our group to California was on three flights throughout the day on this coming Sunday.”

Ben Kirk, president of the band's booster club, said with a little help American Airlines eventually sent them on their way, on their own plane to LAX.

“We had a lot of high-profile, influential people – from the Tournament of Roses president to our congressmen – but if it wasn’t for our community, I don’t know if we would’ve been here today,” Kirk said.

The club raised over $600,000 for the trip. They'll finally perform on Jan. 1.

