0 Local high school student becomes valedictorian, earns $3 million in scholarships all while homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local high school student received more than $3 million in college scholarships.

But what makes his story more incredible is that he did it while being homeless.

Tupac Mosley, 17, received more than 50 scholarships for more than $3 million total prior to his graduation in May.

During his graduation speech, he told students at Raleigh Egypt High School that his story is a true example that nothing is impossible if you believe you can achieve it.

The high school valedictorian said he was shocked after surpassing his goal and being accepted into more than 40 schools.

“When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated and excited and astonished that it was that much,” said Mosley.

FOX13 caught up with Mosley while he was cleaning out the cabin he’s living in. Mosley is preparing to move into a permanent home after becoming homeless.

“After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21 of this year,” said Mosley. “So, we went to different homes so far and we were blessed to have For the Kingdom.

For the Kingdom is a camping site and nonprofit organization that helps lead urban children and teens in Memphis in the right direction.

Mosley told FOX13 if it wasn’t for the director allowing him and his family to stay there, college may have not been an option.

He managed to keep a 4.3 GPA all while moving from house to house and not knowing where he was staying or how he was going to get to school.

During his speech on Sunday, he thanked his principal and teachers for believing in him.

“I knew that I had to make them proud. I knew that their investment was worth it that and just show them that – yes, everything that you poured into me was worth $3 million and counting,” said Mosley.

“Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through, be a mountain that you can’t climb,” Mosley said.

Mosley will be attending Tennessee State University in the fall and major in electrical engineering.

