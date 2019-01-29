Local high school student selected to perform at Carnegie Hall

A local high school student is receiving national recognition.
Isabella Holcomb, a student at Collierville High School, has been selected for the 2019 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.
She will perform Clarinet with the Honors Performance Series: Honor Band at Carnegie Hall in February and was also chosen to perform at the Sydney Opera House in July.
Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.
Isabella Holcomb auditioned for the Honors Performance Series in December of 2018 and was accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group results directly from the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in her application and audition recording.
