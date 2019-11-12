Local hospital earns 'A' rating from patient safety group

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local hospital has earned another "A" rating from a patient safety group.
Saint Francis Healthcare, which includes Saint Francis-Memphis and Saint Francis-Bartlett, earned the rating for fall 2019 from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
According to a press release, Leapfrog focuses on improving health care quality and safety.
Safety grades A-F are assigned to all general hospitals across the country based on how well they prevent medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harm to patients.
Leah Binger, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a press release that "'A' hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error...It takes genuine commitment at every level, from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors.
Saint Francis earned an "A" rating this past spring as well.
