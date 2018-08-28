Local hospital files for bankruptcy, at least 400 jobs at risk

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. - One Mid-South community is alarmed after their local hospital filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Not only does Northwest Regional Healthcare face an uncertain future, hospitals in Batesville owned by Curae Healthcare is also for sale.
Now, people in Clarksdale, Mississippi are concerned about their healthcare and employment opportunities.
FOX13 researched to find out Northwest Regional Healthcare is the biggest employer in the city and the second biggest employer in Coahoma County. At least 400 people work here at the moment.
Paul Pearson, President of Coahoma County board of supervisors told FOX13, “Hopefully we can stay open and keep moving and keep everyone employed.”
Pearson also said the county owns Northwest Regional Healthcare, but Curae has leased it.
During bankruptcy proceedings, Curae told FOX13 they plan to sell the lease.
