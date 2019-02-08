Local hospital limiting visitors to stop flu from spreading

CORINTH, Miss. - The flu has hit one north Mississippi city so hard, the hospital is taking an extreme measure to stop the spread of the illness.
FOX13 went to Corinth, where Magnolia Regional Health Center is limiting the number of visitors for patients.
Due to the number of patients they have with the flu, the hospital issued a statement that patients can only have one visitor.
It has also banned visitors who are under the age of 12.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- TBI investigating deadly shooting involving Shelby County deputy at Memphis hotel
- 1 man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex
- Former MPD officers sentenced to prison after trying to sneak heroin into Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“This past week has definitely been the busiest so far and Monday we’re no different. And today we already seeing prescriptions for it too,” said pharmacy manager Stephanie Mathis.
The Mississippi Health Department shows flu activity in the state is widespread. While FOX13 was at the pharmacy the calls kept coming in regarding prescriptions and flu medicine.
“Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen more flu cases and prescriptions for flu and then everything that goes along with it to treat the symptoms,” Mathis said.
Mathis told FOX13 that customers need to get a flu shot and increase their vitamin C intake to fight off the illness.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}