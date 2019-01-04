0 Local immigration courts impacted by partial government shutdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The federal immigration court in Memphis is the only available people who live in Tennessee, Arkansas and North Mississippi.

And for nearly two weeks, the court has been at a standstill during the government shutdown.

“There are attorneys who are faced with the fact that they have hearings set for next month, but they have a deadline for filing documents now. But when there’s no one there to receive them, then they’re filing those late,” said Stacie Hammond, co-legal director at Latino Memphis.

Immigration court hearings are being canceled until the government shutdown is resolved.

Hammond said some immigrants may have to wait a couple of years for their case to be rescheduled.

“For people that have been waiting a long time who have really good cases and they need to get before the judge, so the judge can approve their applications and get them asylum status or a green card,” she said.

Hammond said some clients can’t afford a delay because they may become ineligible for certain approvals.

“For certain types of relief, you, for example, have to show that you have a child under the age of 21 that has some kind of hardship. If you weren’t allowed to stay in the United States and if your child turns 21 between now and the time your new hearing is scheduled, you’re no longer eligible for that relief,” she said.

But Hammond said for some people with weaker cases, this delay will help them.

“Now that person won’t be going before the judge and the judge won’t have the opportunity to deny that application and to order that person removed,” said Hammond.

Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) is still operational, and judges at immigration detention centers are still hearing those cases.

