Local inmate commits suicide while serving 12 years for failure to appear charge, police say

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    PINE BLUFF, Ark - Arkansas police are investigating after an inmate was found dead.

    On July 5th around 12:30 a.m., staff at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, Arkansas found Ronald Golf, 30, hanging from a locked single-man cell.

    Correctional officers and medical staff were able to detect a pulse, but golf was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m.

    The Arkansas State Police was immediately notified. ASP will be conducting a death investigation for the case.

    Officials said the Department of Correction will also be conducting an internal investigation.

    Golf was serving a 12-year sentence out of Benton County for Failure to Appear.

