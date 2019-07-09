Local inmate commits suicide while serving 12 years for failure to appear charge, police say

PINE BLUFF, Ark - Arkansas police are investigating after an inmate was found dead.
On July 5th around 12:30 a.m., staff at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, Arkansas found Ronald Golf, 30, hanging from a locked single-man cell.
Correctional officers and medical staff were able to detect a pulse, but golf was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m.
The Arkansas State Police was immediately notified. ASP will be conducting a death investigation for the case.
Officials said the Department of Correction will also be conducting an internal investigation.
Golf was serving a 12-year sentence out of Benton County for Failure to Appear.
