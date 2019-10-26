0 Local instructors teaching defensive driving techniques in wake of interstate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Local driving instructors are offering courses to teach drivers how to lower their chances of encountering an angry driver

Shannon Pinter, the owner of Pitner Driving School, told FOX13 a good rule of thumb is to give people space.

“Defensive driving is the theme of our course and it’s all about space and visibility,” Pinter said. “No two cars would ever connect if people would leave enough space.”

There’s been a rash of road rage incidents connected to the cities 38 cases of interstate shootings.

“In road rage situations you don’t want to retaliate. You don’t want to make a hand gesture, blink your lights, honk your horn. Even a glaring look or shaking your head can set anyone off, Pinter said.”

The most recent incident happened on Oct. 23 on I-240 near Walnut Grove. Police are still looking for the suspect and the incident is under investigation.

“It just takes one moment of retaliation and one moment of anger and lives change. It's not really worth a lifetime of sorrow and regret. In the grand scheme of things, if you don’t retaliate, three minutes down the road you will forget about it.”

Every case of road rage is different and defensive driving can help people avoid wrecks, but Pinter says there’s also a time to be passive.

“I tell my students, I say, ‘hey when someone acts ugly to you, try to make an excuse for them… maybe he is going through some stressful part in their life and kind of give them a little grace.’

MPD is still implementing “Operation Safe Travels” and officers will continue to be stationed along the interstate.

