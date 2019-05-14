0 Local judge putting pressure on property owners responsible for blight

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. - A local judge is putting pressure on property owners responsible for blight.

One woman said her neighbor is hoarding trash.

The problem is so bad that in 2018, Crittenden County spent $15,000 on dumpsters to clean up the mess – mostly in areas like Highland Park.

“She needs to get her behind out there and get this mess cleaned up,” said Melissa Graham.

Graham said her neighbor’s property in Highland Park is disgusting, with trash littering the yard.

“The honest problem out here is we are county, and everybody just thinks they can just pile their garbage wherever they want to in their yards and let it pile up until it absolutely is just disgusting,” said Graham.

The county issued seven citations in Highland Park. That is one of the homes the judge wants cleaned up.

FOX13 crews captured twisted metal and debris in the neighbor’s yard. The rest of the area is covered up with blue tarps.

Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless said when they get a complaint, they will tell the resident they have 30 days to clean up or face a court date.

Wheeless told FOX13 if they don’t get results from the renter, they go straight to the property owner.

If the property is cleaned up in 30 days, charges will likely be dismissed. They still have to pay a court cost.

Other areas that are pretty bad include Lakeshore and Harvard Yard.

