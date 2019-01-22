Local Lawmaker to introduce "dress code" for parents, visitors of TN schools

Should parents follow a dress code at their child’s school? Why a local lawmaker is trying to implement a dress and conduct code for parents, on FOX13 News at 9.
A Memphis lawmaker is proposing a bill that introduces a dress and conduct code for parents and visitors of Tennessee schools.
State Representative Antonio Parkinson said it’s all about the message being sent to kids and the bill could be introduced soon.
Parkinson told FOX13 after hearing stories from parents, and even principals, it’s something he’s looking to tackle.
“We want to protect our students. We want to protect the staff and we want to protect the integrity of the institution,” he said.
