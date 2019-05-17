0 Local man accused of multiple car burglaries behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man accused of a string of car burglaries throughout parts of Tennessee is on jail.

The man is no stranger to law enforcement and is known for evading arrest more than one time. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office got a call from another police department in Tennessee saying they were investigating car burglaries.

They said guns and computers were stolen. Surveillance video helped catch 27-year-old Carlton Cunningham who’s accused of a string of car burglaries in parts of Tennessee.

His girlfriend told investigators he had 13-14 guns in the car while traveling back to Memphis from Nashville.

On Thursday April 11, investigators with the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office received a call from a detective with Goodlettsville Police Department saying they were investigating car burglaries from April 10 at hotels that were about three hours from Memphis.

Detectives said surveillance video helped identify the black car used by the suspects. Authorities found the var in the 900 block of Shadowline in Westwood.

Carlton Cunningham drove through the front yard. Through a chain linked fence to get away from police.

That’s when his girlfriend told officers her boyfriend was in the car and told her he had at least 14 guns traveling back from Nashville.

Investigators found the car about 20 minutes away on Annie along with stolen properties from the car burglaries.

The property was believed to be stolen out of cars in Hendersonville and Springfield, Tennessee.

Deputies say Cunningham and his girlfriend were caught on surveillance video staying at America’s Best Value Inn on Sycamore View prior to returning from Nashville last month. His girlfriend was caught carrying a rifle and Cunningham was seen with a rifle case, which appeared to be the same items seen on Shadowline Drive.

Cunningham was found to be a convicted felon who pleaded guilty to a carjacking in 2010. Lay May, detectives said Cunningham almost ran over a deputy who initiated a traffic stop.

That led officers to a pursuit. They said Cunningham took off on the highway traveling about 100 miles.



