  • Local man accused of shooting brother, woman over fast food order turns himself in

    Updated:

    BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - A man who police said shot his brother and a woman because of an argument over a fast food order has turned himself into authorities. 

    The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Ash Street in Blytheville, according to police.

    Police said Andra Crockett, 33, shot his brother – Kelvin Thomas – and a woman over a fast food order. 

    Thomas, 37, and Priscilla Aldridge, 37, were both taken to the hospital in critical condition. Aldridge died while at the hospital. 

    Thomas is now in stable condition. 

    According to investigators, Crockett had a warrant out for his arrest on a first-degree murder charge. 

    Police said Crockett surrendered to the Blytheville Police Department and is awaiting arraignment in district court.

