  • Local man arrested and charged with child pornography, police say

    Updated:

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A Southaven man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

    John Lee Fischer, 37, was arrested in his home on June 26.

    According to officers, Fischer is scheduled for court on March 3.

    This is a developing story. Check back with FOX13 for updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories