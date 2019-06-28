Local man arrested and charged with child pornography, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A Southaven man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.
John Lee Fischer, 37, was arrested in his home on June 26.
According to officers, Fischer is scheduled for court on March 3.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX13 for updates.
