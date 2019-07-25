Local man catches thieves stealing ATV from his backyard on surveillance cameras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser man said his home surveillance cameras caught a thief in his backyard stealing his four-wheeler.
Reginald Johnson told FOX13 these thieves have been roaming his neighborhood since January. And each time, he has caught them on surveillance.
Johnson said early Monday morning, thieves broke into his backyard and stole his four-wheeler.
“They came from down here with the lock cutters, cut the other lock I had on the gate. I just bought this lock here," he said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Ole Miss student charged in woman's murder 'harassed her for years', victim's friend claims
- Memphis firefighter indicted after decade of abusing girl, taking sexual photos of her, records say
- Police searching for suspects after 2 men shot just minutes apart in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to Johnson, they put the ATV on the street, connected it to a truck and drove off. They didn’t even wake him up.
He said his cameras have captured people roaming the street overnight on several occasions since the beginning of 2019.
“This is the first time they have broken into my gate. Recently, they have been coming around here trying to get in everybody cars," said Johnson.
According to the Memphis Police Department Cyber Database, there have been more than 10 car break-ins and three burglaries in his neighborhood since May.
Johnson told FOX13 he is willing to show the thieves mercy if they show some humility before police catch them.
"If they bring it back the four-wheeler back, I am not going to press charges on them,” he said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}