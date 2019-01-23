0 Local man claims someone shot his 20-year-old pony to death; offering reward for info

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. - A Lafayette County man wants the person who shot and killed one of his ponies to pay.

Dennis Bullard told FOX13 he has been raising ponies for almost 20 years. He said he won’t rest until he gets answers about his pony’s death.

“Sadie was a good-natured horse,” said Bullard. “She was friendly, and she had a great personality. She was a pet.”

Bullard told FOX13 he went out to the barn one day last week, where he found 20-year-old Sadie dead.

He believes Sadie was shot in the face on the edge of his pasture near where it meets the road.

Bullard said the pony then panicked and ran for the safety of the barn.

Bullard believes that Sadie’s friendliness is what got her killed. She was known to come down by the fence and greet people to let them pet her.

“I am assuming someone stopped, she walked over to the fence and she made an easy target for them,” Bullard said. “And they took advantage of her and shot her.”

His other horses have been moping since Sadie was killed, Bullard said. Bullard wants the shooter caught and he intends on prosecuting them.

“I think they thought it was funny. They were probably proud of themselves, but at the end of the day when you shoot an innocent animal – a defenseless animal – you are nothing more than a coward,” said Bullard.

Bullard told FOX13 he is offering a $1,000 reward for information in the incident. He believes someone may have already bragged about shooting the pony.

