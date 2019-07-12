0 Local man convicted of invading homeowner's residence and stealing items, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been convicted of aggravated robbery and burglary, stemming from a 2017 home invasion, police say.

According to investigators, a jury convicted 31-year-old Devin Rogers on July 12.

The 57-year-old homeowner told police two unknown men entered his home, located in the 1900 block of Latte Lake Cove, while he was with a woman he met that day on Craigslist.

It is reported the home invasion was orchestrated by the woman.

According to reports, the incident happened on April 17, 2017.

Investigators reported Rogers was armed with a pistol and told the victim to give him his wallet.

The victim told officers that Rogers ordered him to get on the floor and then fired a shot into the ceiling.

It is reported the homeowner managed to escape, ran to a neighbor’s house and called authorities.

According to reports, the homeowner’s laptop was stolen and some of his credit cards had been used by the two men.

It is reported the woman left with both intruders. The second suspect has not been identified.

According to investigators, Rogers is in police custody and will be sentenced next month.

