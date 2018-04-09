Local man finds two Copperhead snakes under tarp at home

A woman in Byhalia told FOX13 her husband stumbled upon dangerous snakes while he was cleaning the backyard.
Her husband moved a tarp. When he flipped it over, he found two copperhead snakes.
The woman, who has dogs and children, took to Facebook to warn other people to be on the lookout, and by pay attention to your surroundings.
For more information on copperhead snakes, click here.
