Local man fires multiple shots when SWAT team tries to arrest him, police say

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Three gunshots rang out when police and the SWAT team tried to arrest a man in Bartlett. police said.
Montelle Skinner is charged with eight counts of reckless endangerment.
According to police, the Bartlett SWAT team was executing a search warrant yesterday at a home on Brushwood.
When they got into the home, they heard three gunshots from the back room. That's where they found Skinner and a female, as well as a gun.
When arrested, Skinner admitted to firing the shots, court records said.
