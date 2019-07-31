  • Local man fires multiple shots when SWAT team tries to arrest him, police say

    Updated:

    BARTLETT, Tenn. - Three gunshots rang out when police and the SWAT team tried to arrest a man in Bartlett. police said. 

    Montelle Skinner is charged with eight counts of reckless endangerment.

    According to police, the Bartlett SWAT team was executing a search warrant yesterday at a home on Brushwood.

    When they got into the home, they heard three gunshots from the back room. That's where they found Skinner and a female, as well as a gun.

    When arrested, Skinner admitted to firing the shots, court records said. 

