Local man killed after pickup truck crashes into tree near Shelby County highway, officials say

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County officials are investigating after a man was killed when he drove his pickup truck into a tree.
The deadly accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Canada Road near Highway 70, SCSO said.
Tyler Eavenson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene by investigators.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear, as deputies are trying to piece together was caused it.
Tyler Eavenson,26, of Oakland, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this crash.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 20, 2019
