0 Local man killed on motorcycle while on his way to leave memorial for fallen friend

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - One person was killed, and two others were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in West Memphis.

Friends and family told FOX13 Ryan Curle was leaving a memorial for another friend when he lost his life in the crash.

According to officers, a car was turning into Wendy's and pulled into the path of two motorcycles that were traveling northbound.

Curle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simpson said he saw Curle hours before he lost his life in a motorcycle crash Wednesday around 8 p.m.

"We were at a memorial for a friend of ours that passed and there was a motorcyle motorcade that was about to go to Mike Hill's memorial," Simpson said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Simpson said his friend lost his life about four hours later, after leaving the memorial for Mike Hill, who was also a fellow rider.

He said Curle and other motocyclists went to get something to eat and Curle crashed shortly after.

"He was just the sweetest, dearest man and he was there to honor Mike Hill and then himself, find himself in that situation later on that evening," Simpson said.

West Memphis police said another motorcyclist laid his bije down to avoid the crashing and the other motocycle Curle was riding hit the car.

Officers found him dead when they arrived to Missouri Street.

"I miss you budy, thank you for talking to me yesterday," Simpson said.

Hundreds took to social media after Curle's death. A close friend started a GoFundMe page saying, 'Curle's wife is a stay-at-home mother with two boys.'

"There's a lot of people in this town that are hurting over both Mike Hill and Ryan.

People are donating money on Ryan's GoFundMe page minute by minute. About five hours ago it was $200.

When FOX13 checked a few minutes ago, it was close to $3,000.

West Memphis police said the other people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Ryan's family was too emotional to talk on camera but said he 'loved his family.'

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the Baptist Crittenden and received a citation.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.