Local man pleads guilty after video shows him urinating on the assembly line at Kellogg's

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has pleaded guilty after a video showed him peeing on the assembly line at Kellogg’s.
September 2018, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Gregory Stanton, 49, for tainting consumer products with the intent to cause serious injury to the business of any person.
Back in 2014, Stanton worked for Kellogg’s in Memphis.
He made a video recording himself tampering with the production line at the plant. In 2016, Stanton uploaded the video to social media.
November 30, 2018, Stanton plead guilty. He will be sentenced February 28, 2019.
Stanton faces 3 years in prison, three years supervised released and a $250,000 fine.
