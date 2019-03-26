Local mayor arrested, accused of slapping nephew after he ‘sabotaged' vehicle she crashed

CROSS CO., Ark. - A mayor in the Mid-South was arrested and is facing accusations of slapping her nephew after she crashed a truck.
According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Mayor Diane Patterson went to pick up a truck – which is owned by the city of Parkin – from her nephew after he had worked on it.
Investigators said when Patterson tried to leave, she backed into a set of trees and then went forward, running into a deck.
That is when Patterson’s nephew, Shelton Lucas, told deputies that she slapped him because she said he “sabotaged the vehicle.”
However, Lucas later called to try to drop the charges, but he was told he would have to go to court to do that.
Patterson was on the courthouse property but “failed to appear in the correct court room,” investigators said.
The incident is now set for trial on June 26.
