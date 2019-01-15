0 Local mayor rides with sanitation workers to resolve trash problem

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The mayor of West Memphis has taken a closer look the labor of sanitation workers after the previous superintendent retired.

After riding along with sanitation workers for four days, he said he understands what the workers experience on a daily basis.

He also did the ride along to find out how he could implement change. Problems like big dumpsters and trash piles across the town need to be fixed.

Locals in West Memphis are getting irritated by the trash problems.

“It’s frustrating. It makes you not want to go into the business,” said Tatum Pruitt.

Pruitt said commercial businesses have the worst problems.

“When we have the big dumpsters, they sometimes have holes on the bottom. So, when you place them the trash will fly out – which blows into the street,” said Mayor Marco McClendon.

The City of West Memphis has been without a Sanitation Superintendent since January 1.

Assistant Sanitation Superintendent Arthur Jackson said it’s important for the person in charge to take a look at some of the aging equipment.

“The problem right now is we got behind this summer. We’re just about to get caught up,” said Jackson.

Jackson also said the department is getting two new grappler trucks next month because the old ones had leaks. That’s to blame for the delay in trash pick-up.

“Three of them were about 18-years-old. Running them every day during summer and winter caused wear and tear,” Jackson said.

McClendon plans to work with the public works director and new sanitation superintendent to get the issues resolved. He said getting curbside pick-ups to twice a week would work too.

Applicants have until the end of next week to apply. Several people within the sanitation department applied for the position.

