0 Local Mid-South residents fight the heat with extra hydration

People in the Midsouth should prepare for several days of heat, that includes hydration and ways to stay cool.

Today people all over the city held picnics at city parks and took advantage of the city pools opening today.

While enjoying Memorial Day weekend, the sun beamed down on people in Audubon Park on one of the hottest days this week.

Mike Frazier told FOX13 the weather today served a great opportunity to educate people in the park about hydrating themselves.

Frazier says getting across what to hydrate with is also important.

Frazier told FOX13 people who have underlying health issues like high blood pressure and diabetes should keep water but make sure it is instilled with nutrients needed to withstand the heat.

“When you drink commercialized water, bottled water and tap water those are minerals for your body to stay hydrated, Frazier said.

According to the CDC, more than 32 percent of people in Tennessee have high blood pressure.

Frazier started a community service initiative called Hydrate the Hood this year.

“We just started this campaign last week. We donated 500 bottles to the JC Houston project on Nashville. We donated an additional hundred bottles to Flint, Michigan,” Frazier said.

He says in the summer months people should really look to water to stay hydrated especially when the heat reaches 90 and above.

Frazier sells PH9 Generation Shakers that increases the PH levels in drinking water that eventually makes it alkaline.

With every shaker he sells, a shaker will be given to people less fortunate and in need of a better water source.

“You have people who have high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, and other physical ailments that are lacking this product and are lacking alkaline water because number one they don’t have access, and two they can’t afford it,” Frazier said.

For more information about the ph9 generation shakers visit this site: Kultureworld.com, Discount code: HTH.



