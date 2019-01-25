Local middle school basketball coach on leave after possible 'misconduct involving students'

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools is investigating a situation involving the Bellevue Middle School boy's basketball coach.
SCS officials told FOX13 they're investigating allegations of misconduct involving students.
Parents at the middle school have been notified and the allegations were immediately reported to all proper authorities, including local law enforcement and the Department of Child and Human Services (DCHS).
The statement given from Shelby County Schools said, "SCS is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all SCS students, and will determine next steps based on the findings of the ongoing investigation."
The coach has been put on administrative leave.
This is a developing story, stay with FOX13 for updates on this investigation.
