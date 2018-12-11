Local middle school the latest Mid-South school to close temporarily due to heating issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local middle school released students early Tuesday because of how cold it was inside the building.
Havenview Middle closed at 11:15 a.m. due to heating issues in multiple areas of the building.
Crews were working on the heating system for the rest of the day. They did not say how long it would take to get it fixed.
And parents and students alike were beyond frustrated, as this school was the latest across the Mid-South to experience heating issues during frigid temperatures.
Parents told FOX13 that aside from their children's education being affected, the school district did not even reach out to tell them about the heating problems
SCS officials said they would keep families updated about repairs and school tomorrow through social media.
Last month, several SCS schools were shut down, at least temporarily, because of heating issues.
Right now, it is not clear when the building will have functioning heat.
