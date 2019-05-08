0 Local mother claims bullying incident involving her son was not handled properly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local woman is calling out school officials after a bullying incident involving her son.

Tempest Kilpatrick received a phone call Tuesday that raised concerns about her son Jamal.

The sixth grader got into an altercation with an eighth grader at City University. The reaction from the school's dean, Kyle Cherry, put her on alert.

This is her son's account. Kilpatrick told FOX13 her son said that Cherry tried to put Jamal in a “room full of 8th graders and told them to handle their business.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Kilpatrick doesn't feel Jamal is safe, adding this isn't the first issue she's had with Cherry.

“I said, ‘You're an adult. Why would you put a child in a situation with a bunch of other kids and tell them to fight him?’” Kilpatrick said.

FOX13 spoke with school president Equan Ashe. Ashe said they tried to explain the situation to Kilpatrick, but she was very upset.

She said Kilpatrick is blowing the whole thing out of proportion, and she would work to get an official statement.

But so far, we haven’t received one.

“If it was your son, you would be upset too. I don't care how I said it,” said Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick said she has no issue with City University, but she does have concerns about the dean.

“You're not finna allow my son to be bullied. That's why kids are suicidal now. My son will not be that victim,” Kilpatrick said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.