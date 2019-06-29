0 Local mother demanding answers from police, claims son was shot several times in the back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of a man killed in a Memphis neighborhood is demanding answers from police.

Police said the preliminary evidence suggests the man who died was attempting to rob a couple, but his parents aren’t buying that story.

According to investigators, Colby Clark connected with the couple to sell them a four-wheeler, but it turned into a robbery attempt. The man’s family told FOX13 the gunman shot Clark seven times in the back.

"Our whole family is hurt from this and they are not giving us answers," said Kristy Clark, the man’s mother.

The deadly shooting happened Monday in the 900 block of Shadowline Cove in Westwood.

Officers located Clark’s body with multiple gunshot wounds, and police said the gunman stayed on the scene.

Clark’s mother told FOX13 it has been a struggle to find out what exactly happened that day.

"I don't know what happened that day, but I know for a fact somebody blew his brains out. I know that for a fact. He was shot from the back," Kristy Clark said.

According to investigators, Clark lured the couple to the back of a vacant house on Shadowline Cove and then pulled a weapon on them.

Police said they have evidence showing someone told the couple to come to the area to purchase a four-wheeler.

"I'm hearing a whole lot of stories, people coming with a whole lot of stories. And the people who need to be telling me what is going on with my son are not telling me," Clark said.

Clark’s mother said it was the funeral home directors who told her more than six bullets hit her son. She also told FOX13 when the officers found him, he did not have his cellphone.

However, MPD officials said the evidence in this case is now in the hands of the Shelby county Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call police.

