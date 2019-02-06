0 Local mother killed in Mississippi crash while dropping children off at school

A Mid-South mother is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Marshall County Coroner, the victim, 27-year-old Jessica Hannah Joyner was killed.

Family members told FOX13 Jessica had dropped off daughter off at school and was on the way to drop off her son when the accident happened.

The mother of two died as a result of the crash, but her son was uninjured.

The crash happened on North Slayden Road near Concorde Road at 6:30 a.m.

Marshall County investigators spent almost four hours on the scene trying to piece together what happened.

It was extremely foggy during the time of the crash, according to the county coroner. However, officials have not said if it was a contributing factor.

Joyner was a musician and a waitress at Marshall Steakhouse. Her cousin, Hunter Joyner, spoke with FOX13 through tears following the incident.

“Just how talented and amazing and kindhearted she was,” said Joyner.

He was at the scene for most of the morning trying to get information. Now, he is at a loss for what to do next.

“All we can do is just move on, the best way we can,” said Joyner.

Jessica also made several appearances on national talent shows.

“As far as I know she was the most amazing cousin. I am sorry she was a hard worker, and the last time I saw her was at the steakhouse,” Hunter Joyner said.

Several social media posts have been made in reaction to her sudden death.

