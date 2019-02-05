A Mid-South mother is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
According to the Marshall County Coroner, the victim, 27-year-old Jessica Hannah Joyner was killed.
FOX13 learned Joyner is a mother, but we do not know how many children she has.
The crash happened on North Slayden Road near Concorde Road at 6:30 a.m.
It was extremely foggy during the time of the crash, however, officials have not said whether or not fog was a factor in the crash.
Several social media posts have been made in reaction to her sudden death.
