  • Local mother lost two children to gun violence within a year

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A local mother is in pain after she lost two of her children to gun violence within the last year.

    Investigators told FOX13 Basha Thomas, 24, was found dead sitting in a vehicle at the Imperial Homes Apartments.

    Sources who know Thomas told FOX13 he is the brother of Jordyne Craig, the 15-year-old girl from West Memphis who lost her life in a drive-by shooting last summer. 

    Craig was gunned down in the 500 block of South 15th St. in June 2018.

    Police said Craig was walking with an 18-year-old man, identified as Jiterion Kegler, when multiple shots came from a moving car. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Kelton Moore, 33, was arrested for the shooting death of Craig.

    Neighbors back at the Imperial Homes Apartments told FOX13 they're terrified about waking up to learn someone killed a man in front of their home.

    "I heard six to seven gunshots while I was laying down on the couch around 5:30,” Calenesi Barringer said. 

    No one has been arrested for the shooting death of Basha Thomas.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories