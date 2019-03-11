Local mother lost two children to gun violence within a year

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A local mother is in pain after she lost two of her children to gun violence within the last year.
Investigators told FOX13 Basha Thomas, 24, was found dead sitting in a vehicle at the Imperial Homes Apartments.
Sources who know Thomas told FOX13 he is the brother of Jordyne Craig, the 15-year-old girl from West Memphis who lost her life in a drive-by shooting last summer.
Craig was gunned down in the 500 block of South 15th St. in June 2018.
Police said Craig was walking with an 18-year-old man, identified as Jiterion Kegler, when multiple shots came from a moving car.
Kelton Moore, 33, was arrested for the shooting death of Craig.
Neighbors back at the Imperial Homes Apartments told FOX13 they're terrified about waking up to learn someone killed a man in front of their home.
"I heard six to seven gunshots while I was laying down on the couch around 5:30,” Calenesi Barringer said.
No one has been arrested for the shooting death of Basha Thomas.
