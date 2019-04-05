0 Local mother trying to raise $10K to build new youth center

SLEDGE, Miss. - Katrina Bishop is a mother living in Sledge, Miss. She said she wants to build a youth center there to stop the violence.

She told FOX13 this idea came from a scary experience.

Bishop said she got caught in the crossfire of a shootout last week in Sledge. She had to lay on the ground and watch parents with their kids do the same.

Bishop said all she could think about during the shooting was she was glad her 6-year-old daughter Madison was not with her.

“It basically frightened me just the thought of me waking up and not having her is just a heartache,” said Bishop.

Bishop told FOX13 the shooting motivated her.

She now wants to buy an empty lot from the city to build a youth center on it. She is trying to raise $10,000 to do it.

“I am trying to get a recreation center here for the kids because in their free time they are getting into gangs and drugs and violence,” Bishop said.

The town’s mayor said she backs Bishop as long as the center brings positive change to the town of Sledge.

“Actually I hope it will have a big effect on the community,” said the mayor. “And hopefully we can get help in this town that we won’t have to continue to deal with it.”

