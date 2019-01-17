Local museums, theaters announces free and discounted tickets for federal workers

ArtsMemphis is teaming up with several museums and theaters in Memphis to provide tickets for free or at a discounted rate for federal workers.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 people dead, police officer injured after officer-involved shooting in West Memphis
- Memphis teacher arrested, accused of sex crimes involving a child
- Pimp arrested for attacking woman he forcibly held into prostitution, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to their website,
During the federal government shutdown, ArtsMemphis is pleased to announce the availability of free admission and discounts to all federal employees at several Memphis arts organizations. Starting today, workers with badge I.D. of all federal government departments will be granted free or discounted admission.
Individuals should contact the organizations directly via the links and phone numbers below for details about redeeming the offers. This site will continue to be updated, so check back for more opportunities and information.
For a full list of participating venues, click here
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}