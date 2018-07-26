Local newspaper apologizes for offensive cartoon

DYERSBURG, Tenn. - A Mid-South newspaper apologized to it's readers for an offensive cartoon.
The cartoon was published Tuesday in the State Gazette.
It shows a hearse and a duck boat. You might remember just last week 17 were killed when a duck boat in Missouri sank.
RELATED: Arkansas father, son among duck boat victims in Missouri
The State gazette posted this apology on it's Facebook page.
The State Gazette apologizes for the poor judgment displayed on the Editorial page in the Tuesday, July 24th edition. The cartoon was despicable and should have never ran in the newspaper.
That statement has since been removed from their Facebook page.
FOX13 contacted the State Gazette newsroom.
The person who answered the phone said he couldn't say anything else besides what the paper posted on Facebook.
