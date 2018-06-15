  • Local non-profit organization serving free meals to children across Shelby County

    A local non-profit organization is serving free meals to children all across Shelby County this summer. 

    “Giving Youth A Chance” is participating in the USDA’s summer food service program for the fifth consecutive year. 

    The organization prepares food for children in more than 40 different locations every day. 

    “To see them happy after eating the meal,” said Rosman Randle, a spokesperson for the organization.

    “To be able to go to bed not hungry and to wake up, and know that they have a meal coming from an organization such as ‘Giving Youth A Chance’ and other non-profit organizations across Shelby County that participate in this program. That is a good feeling,” she said.

    The program runs until July 27. 

    You can visit the USDA website for a full list of locations. 

