0 Local nonprofit teaming up with Memphis community to provide free legal education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local organization is teaming up with the Frayser community to provide free legal education when it comes to issues such as child support.

Most of the phone calls state and community leaders receive come from people who have questions about child support.

They said often times people cannot afford legal help.

FOX13 spoke with a man who said that issue is making it nearly impossible to pay the bills.

Devin Scott is one of several people who sat in on a conversation about child support. Scott said he has been paying child support since 2005 for a child that isn’t his.

“I have DNA proof to prove that I am not the father of the child, but some mistakes I made along the line by signing the birth certificate and not knowing,” Scott said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Agape, a nonprofit group helping to fight poverty is teaming up with the Pursuit of God Church in Frayser so that men like Scott can get back on their feet.

Memphis Area Legal Services offered free legal education and answered some of the most common questions Pastor Ricky Floyd said impacts his community and congregation.

“Men who are paying and can’t see their children, men who are paying for children that are not theirs, men who want to pay but just don’t have the funds to pay,” said Floyd.

Scott said during his session Monday, he learned he can stop paying arrears if the mother of the child agrees to get it taken off.

The next meeting is Feb. 27, where they will be talking about landlord and tenant issues.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.