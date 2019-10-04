0 Local nuisance motel allowed to reopen after agreeing to security improvements, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After being shut down for a week because it was declared a public nuisance, a northeast Memphis motel will be allowed to reopen after agreeing to make security improvements.

FOX13 first told you that Red Roof Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive was shut down on September 27 after the Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit found handguns, hypodermic needles, and drugs in multiple rooms at the motel.

As part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) announced today, the owners have agreed to employ a security guard seven days a week, install surveillance cameras which can be accessed by Memphis police, allow police access to all common areas at all times, keep detailed records regarding each room, and deny room rental to any person known to have engaged in nuisance activity at the motel.

There will also be signs posted on the property stating that anyone on the premises who is not an owner, employee, or legal occupant is trespassing and is subject to immediate arrest.

The agreement was reached between the owners - listed in court papers as Shree Shvi, LLC and Girish Sinojia Jianping - and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

As part of the agreement, the owners also agreed to appear in court monthly for the next three months to give status reports.

According to the DA's office, the MOU is not an acknowledgement of guilt or liability by the owners, but rather is an attempt to jointly resolve the litigation.

Memphis police have responded to at least 150 calls regarding illegal activity at the motel during the past year, the DA's office said.

