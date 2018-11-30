Local OB-GYN accused of sexually assaulting patients loses license indefinitely

A Mid-South OB-GYN who was accused of sexually assaulting his patients has lost his license indefinitely.
Doctor Gregory Norwood practiced in North Mississippi for nearly 15 years. He is now without a license and is facing four sexual assault allegations.
FOX13 obtained a report that details the accusations.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 dead after being shot, crashing on Memphis road
- Woman killed, state trooper hurt after cross-county police chase ends in two crashes in Mississippi
- Tension between Lorenzen's mother and Sherra Wright continues as trial date is set
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
In the first allegation, a patient said she was sexually assaulted by Dr. Norwood during a physical exam. The claim stemmed from an alleged incident in 2016.
A year later, the executive committee of the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure took no action, but they did continue the investigation.
RELATED: Local OB-GYN accused of sexually assaulting patients
On November 5, the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure received the license order. It was accepted and approved by the board on November 29.
His license was suspended for an indefinite period of time with no stay of the suspension.
After one year from the execution of the order, Norwood can petition the board for reinstatement of his license, but that does not guarantee it will be reinstated.
Norwood would be subject to comprehensive multidisciplinary assessment or evaluation for the purpose of determining his fitness to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to patients.
The disgraced doctor must reimburse the board for all costs related to this matter
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}