Local OB-GYN accused of sexually assaulting patients

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A Mid-South OB-GYN is accused of sexually assaulting his patients.
Doctor Gregory Norwood has been practicing in North Mississippi for nearly 15 years. He is now without a license and is facing four sexual assault allegations.
FOX13 obtained a report that details the accusations.
In the first allegation, a patient said she was sexually assaulted by Dr. Norwood during a physical exam. The claim stemmed from an alleged incident in 2016.
A year later, the executive committee of the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure took no action, but they did continue the investigation.
In December 2017, the board said it had to terminate the investigation “due to the fact the allegation could not be substantiated at the time.”
Months later in July 2018, a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto filed a sexual assault complaint against the same doctor.
A second investigation began. This time the board found at least two other patients, bringing the total to four, who reported sexual assault allegations against Dr. Norwood.
The doctor is now without a license. FOX13 called his office Monday, but he was not there.
Baptist Memorial Hospital sent FOX13 the following statement:
Dr. Norwood’s privileges as a private practice physician at our metro-Memphis hospitals have been suspended at all locations. This is in accordance with our medical staff bylaws. We take patient safety very seriously and will do all we can to provide a safe and comfortable environment for our patients. All hospitals have put plans into place to ensure Dr. Norwood’s patients will be cared for by board-certified physicians.
