0 Local OB-GYN indicted, accused of sexually assaulting patients

DESOTO CO., Miss. - A Mid-South OB-GYN accused of sexually assaulting his patients is scheduled to turn himself in Thursday in DeSoto County.

A grand jury indicted Gregory Norwood on Wednesday.

RELATED: Local OB-GYN accused of sexually assaulting patients loses license indefinitely

The Mississippi state medical board suspended Norwood’s medical license back in October.

The former doctor’s indictment comes after weeks of investigations and former patients coming forward.

Norwood practiced in north Mississippi for nearly 15 years.

The DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a grand jury indicted Norwood.

The charges Norwood was indicted on are still unclear. Norwood once worked as a doctor at Baptist DeSoto Hospital.

According to an affidavit from the state medical board, at least seven women accused the doctor of inappropriately touching them on several occasions.

FOX13 spoke with an attorney representing 15 women who claim Norwood sexually assaulted them about the indictment.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department told FOX13 they are aware of Norwood turning himself in today.

When his is in custody, the charges the grand jury indicted him on will be released.

Background info on the allegations:

In the first allegation, a patient said she was sexually assaulted by Dr. Norwood during a physical exam.

The claim stemmed from an alleged incident in 2016.

A year later, the executive committee of the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure took no action, but they did continue the investigation.

RELATED: Local OB-GYN accused of sexually assaulting patients

On November 5, the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure received the license order. It was accepted and approved by the board on November 29.

In December 2017, the board said it had to terminate the investigation “due to the fact the allegation could not be substantiated at the time.”

Months later in July 2018, a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto filed a sexual assault complaint against the same doctor.

A second investigation began. This time the board found at least two other patients, bringing the total to four, who reported sexual assault allegations against Dr. Norwood.

His license was suspended for an indefinite period of time with no stay of the suspension.

After one year from the execution of the order, Norwood can petition the board for reinstatement of his license, but that does not guarantee it will be reinstated.

Norwood would be subject to comprehensive multidisciplinary assessment or evaluation for the purpose of determining his fitness to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to patients.

